Ava Webster Janson


1952 - 2020
Ava Webster Janson Obituary
Ava Webster Janson
Fayetteville—Ava W. Janson, 67, of Fayetteville passed away on March 28, 2020.
Ava W Janson, 67 of Fayetteville passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Bladen County Hospital. Ava was born on October 5, 1952 in Big Spring, Texas, to the late Donald R. Webster and Betty Flairty Webster.
Ave was preceded in death by her husband, James K Janson.
She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Janson (Fayetteville); her two sons, Andrew Janson and wife, Sonya (Hope Mills) and
Eric Janson and wife, Shelee (Cameron); and three grandchildren, Erica Janson, Jaina Janson, and Wesley Janson.
A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to at https://www.stjude.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
