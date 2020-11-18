1/1
Barbara Burnside
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Burnside
Fayetteville—Barbara D. Burnside age 80, died peacefully at her home in Fayetteville, NC on November 18 2020. Barbara was born on November 30, 1939 to John Christoph and Christine Elizabeth Diering in Baltimore Maryland. She is survived by her Brother John Diering Jr. and her step-children Nicole, Clark and John Burnside. She lived as a faithful servant to God as a teacher, caregiver, and stepmother; not to mention as a friend and living example of the selfless love and grace bestowed upon us when God sacrificed the life of his son Jesus Christ for our sins. While her body has passed, her memories to us all, and selfless service to so many will continue to live on.
Her memorial service will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 6pm at McPherson Presbyterian Church located at (3525 Cliffdale Rd, Fayetteville North Carolina 28303) with a short reception to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
06:00 PM
McPherson Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved