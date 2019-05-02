|
|
Barbara Crumpler Rogers
Fayetteville—Barbara Crumpler Rogers, 84, of Fayetteville, NC passed away Wednesday morning on May 1, 2019 with family by her side.
She was born in Sampson County on September 28, 1934 to the late Rolen Crosben Crumpler and Ruth McLamb Crumpler of Salemburg, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edward Rogers.
She graduated from Salemburg High School, where she was a "Star" basketball player. She also played for Worth Business College. She was a former employee of Ft. Bragg Housing and retired from Sears and Roebuck Co. She was the owner of Stuff & Such Antiques. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her hobbies were singing, listening to music, redecorating, and antiquing.
Those left to mourn her passing include her daughter Lucy Kempf of Hope Mills, NC; three sisters, Nona Dean of Garner, NC, Jean Catlett of Fayetteville, NC, and Katrina Thornton of Raleigh, NC; several nieces and nephews; her private caregivers, Wanda Odom, Marion Towles, and everyone from Healthkeepers Hospice Agency; and many, many friends, all of which loved her very much.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 04, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services. Funeral Services conducted by Bishop Doug Ginn and Joseph N. Catlett Jr. will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park, Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, her sincere request was to donate to a that will "Help Someone Else in Need".
Barbara wanted nothing more than for her loved ones to celebrate her life, laugh as she laughed, smile as she smiled, and to always love and cherish family and friends!
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 2 to May 3, 2019