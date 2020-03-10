|
Barbara Fisher Taylor
Fayetteville—Barbara Fisher Taylor, 83, resident of Fayetteville and more recently Raleigh, North Carolina, transitioned to her Heavenly life on March 10, 2020 in Raleigh. Barbara, as she was known by family and her many friends, succumbed to complications from a lingering illness.
She was born on April 27, 1936 in Raleigh, N.C. to James Geddie and Ruby Dell (Jackson) Fisher. She spent her childhood in the rural Cedar Creek community near Fayetteville, N.C. She attended Cedar Creek Elementary and Stedman High Schools, graduating in 1954 as class valedictorian. She continued her education at East Carolina Teachers College, now East Carolina University, and received her certification in primary education in 1958. During her career as a first and third grade teacher, she taught at both Long Hill and Warren Wood Elementary schools in Fayetteville. During her 37 year career, it is believed that she taught more than 1000 children to read, many of whom would recognize her as grown-ups years later and stop to thank her for her positive influence. Also during her career, she made many life-long friends with whom she stayed in touch after retiring in 1997.
As a strong Christian woman, wife and mother, Barbara also gave herself to her family and community. She was a member of Cedar Falls Baptist Church and was known for her beautiful soprano voice. She and husband Maurice provided great inspiration through their duets as a part of the Cedar Falls choir. Their 60 year marriage also provided an example and inspiration to others. She and Maurice brought three wonderful children into the world and they are, through their own lives, carrying on their mother's legacies. Though her health began to decline several years ago, she continued to inspire by showing that even the heaviest of burdens could be overcome.
Barbara is survived by her husband Maurice T Taylor Jr; children Elizabeth (Beth) Taylor Moore and husband Jimmy of Wilmington; Maurice T Taylor III (Maury) and wife Karen of Wake Forest; Gregory J. Taylor (Greg) and wife Laura of Raleigh. Her grandchildren are Amanda Jones (Brandon - Raleigh), Ryan McGinnis (Raleigh), Carson Taylor (San Francisco CA), Leah Taylor (Orlando FL), Elise Taylor (Boone NC), and twins Addison and Reece Taylor (Wake Forest). In addition she leaves great grandchildren Colton, Logan and Madeleine Jones of Raleigh. Also surviving is her brother James (Jim) Fisher and sister-in-law Lea of Raleigh; sisters-in-law Evelyn Deaver, Hilda Cashwell (Don), and Elaine Huckabee (Wayne); and brother-in-law Archie L Foltz of Winston-Salem as well as many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
She was predeceased by her beloved mother (1976), father (1977) and younger sister Dell Fisher Foltz (2012).
A service celebrating Barbara's life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Cedar Falls Baptist Church with interment to follow at Lafayette Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Officiating will be the Reverends Floyd Benfield and Jeffery Scholar.
The family wishes to thank all of those in the Fayetteville and Raleigh communities who have been so kind during Barbara's illness. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Baptist Children's Home in honor of her service to her community and her students. Barbara believed that our greatest purpose in life is to help each other.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020