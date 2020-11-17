Barbara Holt Potter
Wilmington—Barbara Holt Potter, 85, of Wilmington, NC, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her daughter's home in Winchester, VA.
Mrs. Potter was born in 1935 in Wilmington, NC, daughter of the late John and Susie Holt. She was a Bookkeeper with the Cumberland County School System. Mrs. Potter was an active member of the Church of the Servant in Wilmington, NC and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, NC before moving to Winchester, VA. She loved to sing, crochet, and read. Mrs. Potter enjoyed going to Wrightsville Beach and looked forward to clamming, crabbing and fishing. She was an avid NC Tar Heels fan. Mrs. Potter was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Her husband, Max Ronald Potter, Sr., whom she married on April 28, 1956 preceded her in death in 1998.
Surviving are daughters, Lynne Schoonover (Glenn) of Winchester, VA and Mary Skipper (Tyler) of Jacksonville, NC; son, Max Potter, Jr. (Laura) of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Morgan Ledbetter (Brian) and Max Potter, III both of Wilmington, NC, Will Horrell and Savannah Skipper both of Jacksonville, NC, Glenn and Ben Schoonover of Winchester, VA; great grandchildren, Alice Reinhardt and Harbor Ledbetter; and sister, Nancy Corbin of Danville, AR.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Potter was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Holt.
A graveside service will be held in the Spring 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Wilmington, NC. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Alzheimer's Association
National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.
