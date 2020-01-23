Home

Barbara Hudson Sargent

Barbara Hudson Sargent Obituary
Barbara Hudson Sargent
Fayetteville (Cedar Creek)—Mrs. Barbara Hudson Sargent, 74, of the Cedar Creek Community, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was born September 14, 1945 in Johnston Co., NC to the late Jarvis Butler Hudson and Admah Price Hudson.
She was a retired Executive Secretary at Fort Bragg for many years. Barbara was a longtime member of Northwood Temple prior to becoming a member of Judson Baptist Church.
Barbara, is survived by two sons Jeff Raper, and wife Deanna, of Jacksonville, NC and Chuck Raper, and wife Paula, of LaPorte, TX; one daughter Shannon Hancock, and husband Mark, of Cedar Creek, NC; one brother Pastor J. Dan Hudson, and wife Debbie, of Garner, NC; one sister Pat Brunty, of Smithfield, NC; nine grandchildren Jordan, Mark, Michael, Megan, Chase, Shaina, Cheyenne, Heather, and Christy; six great-grandchildren Railin, Emma, DJ, Dash, Mariah, and Bobby.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Northwood Temple with Dr. John Hedgepeth, Pastor J. Dan Hudson, and Pastor Thomas McCuddy officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the sanctuary.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
