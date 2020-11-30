Barbara Jean (Priddy) Brincefield
Fayetteville—Mrs. Barbara Jean Priddy Brincefield, 84, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at the Reserve at Mills Farm in Apex, NC.
She was born June 9, 1936 in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Clara Wade Priddy and James S. Priddy. Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Jean Maness; her sister Margaret Priddy; and her brother-in-laws, Clyde Morfield and Bassell Young.
Barbara worked as a fraud investigator for the Cumberland County Social Services office. She was a faithful member of Northwood Temple Church where she sang alto in the choir for over 30 years. She was also a member of the "eye team" ministry with her fellow members from Northwood Temple. Barbara never missed a chance to witness to others by traveling the world and sharing her faith. She loved to crochet and shared her talents by making toboggans for her family, neighbors, the local homeless shelters, and others in need. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Edward Foreman Brincefield; her son William Foreman "Bill" Brincefield and wife Diana; her son-in-law, Ronnie Maness; her sisters Betty Y. Bomar and husband James, Anne Morfield , and Linda Wheller; four grandchildren Sarah Calvert and husband Dr. David Calvert, Joshua Bostick and wife Dionisia Bostick, Emily Fry and husband Tyler Fry, and Abbey Brincefield; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 2PM at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery with Dr. John Hedgepeth officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northwood Temple Missions at 4250 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28311.
