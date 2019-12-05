Home

Harrell's Funeral Home
400 Cherry St E
Douglas, GA 31533
(912) 384-2251

Barbara Jean Gaskins


1939 - 2019
Barbara Jean Gaskins Obituary
Barbara Jean Gaskins
Durham, North Carolina—Barbara Jean Gaskins of North Carolina was born on September 24, 1939; she transitioned on November 14, 2019, at home surrounded by family.Barbara leaves to cherish her memories: husband Thurman Spicer, four children; Jennifer Ambroise of Orlando, FL, Audrey Duchatelier (Antoine) of Fayetteville, NC, Tia Jackson of Las Vegas, NV and Adrian Faulkner of Raleigh NC. Mrs. Gaskins' service was held on November 23, 2019 in Douglas, Georgia at Harrell's Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
