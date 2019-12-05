|
|
Barbara Jean Gaskins
Durham, North Carolina—Barbara Jean Gaskins of North Carolina was born on September 24, 1939; she transitioned on November 14, 2019, at home surrounded by family.Barbara leaves to cherish her memories: husband Thurman Spicer, four children; Jennifer Ambroise of Orlando, FL, Audrey Duchatelier (Antoine) of Fayetteville, NC, Tia Jackson of Las Vegas, NV and Adrian Faulkner of Raleigh NC. Mrs. Gaskins' service was held on November 23, 2019 in Douglas, Georgia at Harrell's Funeral Home.
https://harrellsfuneralhome.com/obituary/?oid=160
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019