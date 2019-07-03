|
Barbara Jeanne Caruso
Fayetteville—Barbara Jeanne Caruso, 80, passed on June 27, 2019 with her family by her side in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
At her request, no services will be held.
She was born February 4, 1939 in Thurman, Iowa to Charles Franklin and Daisy Pearle Hill.
Barbara was married to Arthur A. Caruso from 1961-1963, they moved to Las Vegas, NV where Barbara remained, raised her daughter and worked for four decades.
Fierce, independent and strong were Barbara's traits and the way she lived her life. Barbara forged a path of success as an entrepreneur during a time of immense societal constraints and restricted norms placed on women; she was a risk taker that brought hope and a truth that a person's "Will" is their greatest asset. It is this legacy she leaves to her family and a demand to carry it forward and never stop!
Her interests included forensics, gaming and she was an avid reader of mystery.
Mrs. Caruso is survived by her daughter, Leesa Jensen; Ernie Fisher; her two grandchildren; Eren and Brenna Jensen; and her nephew Christopher Hill.
Energy can neither be created nor destroyed – always together we are.
