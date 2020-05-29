Barbara L. Beckwith
FAYETTEVILLE—69, passed May 27, 2020. Visitation: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Funeral:1 hour prior. Services will be held in Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Rd., Fayetteville, NC
