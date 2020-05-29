Barbara L. Beckwith
Barbara L. Beckwith
FAYETTEVILLE—69, passed May 27, 2020. Visitation: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Funeral:1 hour prior. Services will be held in Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Rd., Fayetteville, NC



Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Colvin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 488-6047
