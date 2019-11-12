|
|
Mrs. Barbara Miller Gillis
Fayetteville—Mrs. Barbara Miller Gillis of Cumberland County went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 in her home at the age of 84.
Mrs. Gillis was born in Cumberland County on December 5, 1934, to the late Alton Lennon Miller Sr. and Elizabeth Atkinson Miller. She was a member of Galatia Presbyterian Church where she served on historical committee, President and lifetime member of the Women of the Church and Sunday School Teacher. She was an officer of the Cumberland County Historical Society, Cumberland County Genealogical Society and also Historic Fayetteville Foundation.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, 5 months and 2 days, John D. Gillis Sr. of Cumberland County, daughter Kathryn Gillis Miller and husband Douglas of Hoke County; son John D. Gillis II and wife Rena of Cumberland County, daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Gillis Willis and husband David of Hoke County, son David Miller Gillis and wife Sue of Cumberland County; two grandchildren, William John Gillis and wife Hannah and Andrew David Gillis and wife Marieke; seven great grandchildren, Anna Gillis, Margaret Gillis, Katherine Gillis, Rebecca Gillis, Lillian Gillis, Jacob Gillis and Gideon Gillis; a brother, Alton Lennon Miller Jr. of Sumpter, SC
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at Galatia Presbyterian Church
Fellowship hall and at other times at the home.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at Galatia Presbyterian Church with Reverend Brett Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to; Galatia Presbyterian Church, Parking Lot Fund, 8800 Galatia Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019