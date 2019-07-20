|
Barbara Moore
Fayetteville—
Barbara Doctor Scantling Moore was born July 2, 1947, in Lacoochee, Florida, the only daughter born to the marriage of Lucille Williams Doctor and Robert Doctor, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Barbara was raised by her beloved Grandparents, Alfred A. and Thelma Evans Hawkins in the very house in which she was born.
Those celebrating Barbara's homegoing are her husband, Wesley B. Moore, Jr.; children, Wendy (Harold) McLain, Fayetteville, NC; Wanda Reviere (Kenny), Riverview, FL; Skip (Nakia), Fayetteville, NC; and Brian (Edwenda), Charlotte, NC; the father of her children, Barney Scantling, Dade City, FL; grandchildren, Joshua, Jamal (Dhi'Mon), Kiera, Jonathan, Sabria (Justin), Brandon, Kyasia, Jacob, Zachary and Aidra; two great-grands, Brenden and Naylie; brothers, Alfred Doctor, Lacoochee, FL; Michael Doctor, Lacoochee, FL; Gregory Doctor (Paris), Atlanta, GA; and sisters, Patricia (Marcus) Martin, Robieta Colbert, Stone Mountain, GA; aunts, Altamese Wrispus and Vera Hamilton, Lacoochee, FL; Emma Brown, Decatur, MI; and Ophelia Jackson, Callahan, FL; a very special brother and sister G.C. and Jeanette Williams; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 1 pm at Holiday Inn & Suites, 2501 Two Bale Lane, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
At Barbara's request, in lieu of flowers and gifts, the family request each of you pay it forward in an act of kindness.
