Barbara Warden Byrd
1939 - 2020
Spring Lake—Barbara Jean Warden Byrd, 81, of Spring Lake passed away on November 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born on September 17, 1939 to the late Robert Lee and Opal Hise Warden in Gallatin Illinois. She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel E. Byrd; one daughter Beverly Ann Byrd and one sister Janet Angelle
Barbara was a hard-worker and gave all she could to her children and grandchildren. She loved and adored her family and will be missed terribly. She leaves behind her four children, Sherry Byrd Blayne, Jonell Bratton, Sammi Byrd, and Rodney Hewett-Byrd; siblings, Kay Rehbein, Jackie Warden and Sue Phillips; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Services are entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
