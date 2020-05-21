|
Barney Lee Little
Bladenboro—Barney Lee Little, 77, of Bladenboro passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spurgeon Little and Lucille Roberts Little, two brothers, Phillip Little and Greg Little. Barney leaves behind his loving wife, Leana Little of the home; two daughters, Sheila Christian of Bladenboro; Heather Outlaw of Bladenboro; one brother, Sunny Boy Little of Whiteville; two sisters, Bonnie Spell of Fayetteville; Betty Betts of Fayetteville; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm on Tuesday, May 26th at the Bladenboro Gaskins Chapel in Bladenboro.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 22, 2020