Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500

Basie Jane Kirby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Basie Jane Kirby Obituary
Basie Jane Kirby
Fayetteville—Ms. Basie Jane Francis Kirby, 68, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Basie was born in Los Angeles, California on June 3, 1951 to the late Anne Barbara Rogowski Carroll and Leo Earle Carroll. She was the Book Keeper for her family Fire Protection Company before retirement. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Harrison Kirby, and a sister, Anna Barbara Constance Bernas.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber Marie Kirby of Fayetteville and a nephew, Michael Bernas of Anchorage, Alaska.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now