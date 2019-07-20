|
Basie Jane Kirby
Fayetteville—Ms. Basie Jane Francis Kirby, 68, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Basie was born in Los Angeles, California on June 3, 1951 to the late Anne Barbara Rogowski Carroll and Leo Earle Carroll. She was the Book Keeper for her family Fire Protection Company before retirement. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Harrison Kirby, and a sister, Anna Barbara Constance Bernas.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber Marie Kirby of Fayetteville and a nephew, Michael Bernas of Anchorage, Alaska.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 20 to July 21, 2019