|
|
Beatrice "Bea" Hall Odom
St. Pauls—Beatrice Hall Odom, 94, of St. Pauls, NC passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lumberton Health. She was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Lee Hall. She is also preceded in death by son, Charles Odom. Beatrice is survived by Erwin Jackson Odom, husband of 75 years; daughters, Janice Council (Frank) of Fayetteville, NC, and Brenda Hall of Oak Island, NC; grandchildren, Greg Council (Ann), Michael Hall (Wyndi), Miranda Kusumoto (Dom), Mark Odom; 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Beatrice's life was dedicated to her faith and family. She was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Pauls and previously of Great Marsh Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and later worked at Joe Sugar's Clothing Store where she retired after 28 years of service. Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church, St. Pauls with burial following at Great Marsh Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Pat Hash officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 11:00 until 11:45 at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, St. Pauls, NC. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019