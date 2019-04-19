|
|
Beatrice Setzer
Spring Lake—Beatrice Hope Setzer, 96, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in her home in Spring Lake, NC.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Setzer. She is survived by one brother, Donald Burnside and wife, Sandra, of Greensboro NC,; two sisters, JoAnna Grundman and Loretta Cox and husband, Jimmy, both of Greensboro NC; one son, Kenneth G. Roberson and wife, Donna, of Spring Lake, NC; one daughter, Gail Long of Spring Lake, NC; one grandson, Kenneth Roberson, Jr. of Hampton VA; one great-grandson, Eric Roberson of Hampton, VA; and one nephew, Robert Grundman, of Greensboro, NC.
Beatrice was a resident of Spring Lake for fifty-five years, and she owned Bee's Used Tires for thirty-three years.
There will be private family service at a later date.
Condolences may be made to www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019