Home

POWERED BY

Bedford "Jr." Walton


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bedford "Jr." Walton Obituary
Bedford "Jr." Walton
Fayetteville—Bedford "Jr." Walton, 53, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Deborah Walton of the home; three daughters, Katherine Walton of Wilmington, Tammy Ring of Fayetteville and Samantha Daws of Fayetteville; one son, Kenneth Walton of Fayetteville; a sister, Mildred Dishmond of Ruffin; two granddaughters, Kaytlin Lake of Charlotte and Raven Walton of Fayetteville; and two grandsons, Mario Peluso of Fayetteville and Lucian Walton of Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Deborah Walton.
A private service will be held.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.