Bedford "Jr." Walton
Fayetteville—Bedford "Jr." Walton, 53, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Deborah Walton of the home; three daughters, Katherine Walton of Wilmington, Tammy Ring of Fayetteville and Samantha Daws of Fayetteville; one son, Kenneth Walton of Fayetteville; a sister, Mildred Dishmond of Ruffin; two granddaughters, Kaytlin Lake of Charlotte and Raven Walton of Fayetteville; and two grandsons, Mario Peluso of Fayetteville and Lucian Walton of Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Deborah Walton.
A private service will be held.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019