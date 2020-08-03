Ben Wesley MaynorFayetteville—Ben Wesley Maynor was born on March 4, 1948 to the late Wesley and Roberta Maynor in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He departed this life on July 31, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was educated in the Cumberland County School System and graduated from E. E. Smith High School. He was an Air Force veteran and retired from the VA Administration in 2004.Ben was preceded in death by his brothers Gene Autry, Lee Vander, and Henry Louis, sisters JoAnn McArthur, Vivian Wint, and Barbara McClain.He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife Lyndell of 16 years; three daughters, Pamela (Ron) of Brooklyn, NY, Tonia (Sheldon) of Waldorf, MD, Tarina (Aulander) of Hampton, VA; four boys, Benjamin (Tonya), Daryl, Antonio (Nakeia), and Timothy, all of Fayetteville, NC;three sisters, Annie (Henry) Thomas, Catherine (Clecie) McKoy, both of Fayetteville, NC and Shirley McLaughlin of Stedman, NC; sisters-in-law, Brenda Cowan, Dorothy Rahmaan, and Sharon Elliott all of Fayetteville, NC, and Karen Pompey of Texas; brothers-in-law, Glendell (Marie) of Ludowici, GA, Gary Elliott of Plainfield, NJ, and Clifton McClain of Fayetteville, NC; 25 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.The Maynor family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for all of your acts of kindness which have been shown to our family. We would like to say a special thank you to Colvin Funeral Home for their service and care for our loved one.A repast for the immediate family will be held at the Maynor home.