1/1
Ben Wesley Maynor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ben Wesley Maynor
Fayetteville—Ben Wesley Maynor was born on March 4, 1948 to the late Wesley and Roberta Maynor in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He departed this life on July 31, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was educated in the Cumberland County School System and graduated from E. E. Smith High School. He was an Air Force veteran and retired from the VA Administration in 2004.
Ben was preceded in death by his brothers Gene Autry, Lee Vander, and Henry Louis, sisters JoAnn McArthur, Vivian Wint, and Barbara McClain.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife Lyndell of 16 years; three daughters, Pamela (Ron) of Brooklyn, NY, Tonia (Sheldon) of Waldorf, MD, Tarina (Aulander) of Hampton, VA; four boys, Benjamin (Tonya), Daryl, Antonio (Nakeia), and Timothy, all of Fayetteville, NC;
three sisters, Annie (Henry) Thomas, Catherine (Clecie) McKoy, both of Fayetteville, NC and Shirley McLaughlin of Stedman, NC; sisters-in-law, Brenda Cowan, Dorothy Rahmaan, and Sharon Elliott all of Fayetteville, NC, and Karen Pompey of Texas; brothers-in-law, Glendell (Marie) of Ludowici, GA, Gary Elliott of Plainfield, NJ, and Clifton McClain of Fayetteville, NC; 25 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.
The Maynor family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for all of your acts of kindness which have been shown to our family. We would like to say a special thank you to Colvin Funeral Home for their service and care for our loved one.
A repast for the immediate family will be held at the Maynor home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 488-6047
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colvin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved