Benjamin Franklin Little
Clarkton—Benjamin Franklin Little, 92,WWII Army Veteran of Clarkton passed away on September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Frank Little and Ora Elizabeth Edwards Little, seven brothers and one sister. Benjamin leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Buie Little of the home; one son, Mark Little and wife Ethel of Clarkton; two daughters: Beth Royal and husband Ashley of Holden Beach; Sharon West and husband Randy of Clarkton; eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm on Saturday, September 14th at Clarkton First Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:30 pm with Rev. Mark Miller and Rev. Charles Hester officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Bladen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Elizabethtown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Clarkton First Baptist Church or Liberty Hospice.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019