|
|
Benjamin Logan Mayle
St. Pauls—Benjamin Logan Mayle, 58, died on April 6th, 2019. He is survived by his companion, Tammy Hendrix, of the home. Three sons; Justin Mayle of Kingsport, TN, Jarrett Mayle and Dakota Mayle of St. Pauls, NC. One daughter, Cheyenne Mayle also of St. Pauls, NC. Two brothers; Gerald and James Mayle of Modesto CA. Two sisters; Lori and Jackie Mayle of Stockon, CA. And 11 grandchildren.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Mayle will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC on Thursday at 12 p.m. Officiating Reverend Danny Durden.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019