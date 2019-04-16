|
Benny Cox
Spring Lake—Benny Wayne Cox, 77, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away in his residence on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Benny was a US Air Force veteran and worked with the NC Highway Patrol. He was a member of Lumberton Mason Lodge No. 0114 and a member of Layton Chapel Baptist Church in Spring Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Faye M. Cox; a daughter, Lesley J. Cox; sister, Linda C. Cox Morris and a brother, Homer R. Cox, Jr. and wife, Jane and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Carol C. Tanner.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18,2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Layton Chapel Baptist Church in Spring Lake with Pastor Steve Swagger officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Spring Lake. The family will receive friends and family from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019