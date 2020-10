Or Copy this URL to Share

Benny McCorguodale

Falcon— Benny McCorquodale, 65, Falcon, passed October 24, 2020. A Memorial will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at South River Community Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:00am Prior to the ServiceA Service of Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn.



