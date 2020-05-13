|
Benoit P. "Frenchy" Trudeau
Fayetteville—Benoit Phillippe "Frenchy" Trudeau, 91, passed away at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born in Massachusetts on January 8, 1929 to the late Joseph and Blandine (Boisse) Trudeau.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hedin; his daughter, Dianne Britton; his parents; four brothers, Joseph, Francis, Charles, and Paul, and three sisters, Lorraine Fricault, Yvonne Fricault, and Cecile.
Benoit is survived by his children, Daniel and wife, Linda Glasson, James and wife, Ginny Merrick, Gary and wife, Rosie, Philip, Linda and husband, Gil Wise, and Wayne; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Therese Bryce, Claire and husband, Bernard Condry, and Jacqueline and husband, Arthur Erwin; his brother Louis, sisters-in-law, Mena Hedin and Marie Trudeau, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
SFC Trudeau was a veteran of the US Army, proudly serving in Japan, Germany, Dominican Republic, Vietnam, and Iran. During his military career he was awarded the Purple Heart in Korea and 3 Bronze Stars.
He will be remembered as a kind and generous husband, father, brother, grand and great grandfather, uncle, and friend. Those who knew and loved him will remember the wonderful times he had with them.
A private burial will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Army National Museum, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, or .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2020