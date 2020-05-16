|
|
Berline Beard Gallehugh
Fayetteville—Berline Beard Gallehugh, 104, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest C. and Roberta Beard; husbands: John Marvin Huggins and Joseph F. Gallehugh; son, Gary Brent Huggins; son-in-law, Bill Hurley; sisters: Bonnie Beard Chestnut, Lois Beard Cain, Ellise Beard Haire, Lola Beard Watts and brother, Ernest Beard, Jr. Berline leaves behind her daughter, Sandy Huggins Hurley of Fayetteville; step-daughter, Linda Gallehugh Clary (Ellison) of Charlotte; step-son, Joseph F. Gallehugh, Jr. (Cheryl) of Summerville, NC; sister, Ruby Beard Britt; grandson, Todd Huggins Hurley (Alison) of Fayetteville; step grandchildren: Mark Hurley (Kim) of Fayetteville, Brad Hurley (Kerri) of Fayetteville, Susanna Gallehugh of Austin, TX, Katie Gallehugh Fowler (Jason) of Huntersville, NC; two great grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren and several step great,great-grandchildren.
Berline grew up on a farm behind Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland County. She graduated from Stedman High School in 1933. She lived in Elizabethtown from 1945 to 2004 before moving to Fayetteville to be closer to daughter and her family. Berline was an active member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church until her move to Fayetteville in 2004 where she attended Haymount United Methodist Church with daughter Sandy and husband Bill. After the loss of two husbands, Berline became active in the Bladen County Senior Games where she qualified for State Games in Raleigh. She participated in many sports, but her specialty was the 1500-meter mile race/walk in which she won two gold medals. In her bedroom she had a valance of her medals she won in Bladen County, some 125 medals for various activities.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Elizabethtown Baptist Church 1800 West Broad St. Elizabethtown NC 28337 or Haymount United Methodist Church ATTN: Bookkeeper 1700 Fort Bragg Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28303.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11am in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery with Dr. David Elks and Dr. John Tyson officiating service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 16 to May 17, 2020