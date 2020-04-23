|
Berna Lynn "Mink" Powell Horton
Aberdeen—Berna Lynn "Mink" Powell Horton, joined her late beloved father, Carroll Raymond Powell in heaven on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 7:55 a.m.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Horton and her mother and step-father, Mona and Jim Kahl both of Aberdeen, NC.
Mink received a degree in Business Administration from Pembroke State University. She owned and operated Golfescapes Inc., catering to the desires of avid golfers. She was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. We thank our Lord that she is no longer in pain and is in His arms! To God be the glory.
A service of celebration for her life will be planned at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315 or to Amedisys Hospice, 56 Three Hunts Dr., Pembroke, NC 28372.
