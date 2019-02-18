Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Bernice Jean Barnett


1935 - 2019
Bernice Jean Barnett Obituary
Bernice Jean Barnett
Fayetteville — Bernice Jean Barnett, 83, of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Barnett; a daughter, Linda Edge; and two brothers, Edsel Cashwell and Theodore Cashwell.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Michael Barnett of Fayetteville; her daughters, Karen Barnett of Fayetteville, Donna Yonish and husband, Dennis of Lincolnton, Debbie Herman of Eastover, and Pam Holder and husband, Butch of Sanford; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, Chris, Ashley, Jessica, Jonathon, Travis and Hannah; and three great grandchildren, Abby, Chase and Cooper.
Mrs. Barnett attended Timberlake Church of God. She loved to travel and enjoyed listening to country music.
The family will receive friends from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Archie Barringer officiating. Following the service burial will take place at Cumberland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019
