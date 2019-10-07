|
Bernice M. Gorham
Wagram—First Lady Bernice McPhatter Gorham, wife of the Reverend Dr. Johnie W. Gorham, pastor of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Raeford, NC; peacefully departed her earthly life on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Reid Heart Center/Moore Memorial Hospital, Pinehurst.
A long-time educator, she taught in the Scotland County School System for 35 years. A devoted civil leader, she spent the last 12 years serving as a member of the Wagram Town Council.
She is survived by her husband, Reverend Dr. Johnie W. Gorham; one daughter, La Vonda Gorham Kinloch; two grandchildren, Mikayla Kinloch, and Weslee Kinloch.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7348 Laurinburg Road, Raeford, NC with an Order of Eastern Star Ceremony at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, 21520 Raeford Road, Wagram, NC - the Reverend Darrell D. Gibson, Jr., presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Bernice McPhatter Gorham to Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC – Laurinburg is serving the family
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019