Bernice Ray Hammonds
1941 - 2020
Hope Mills—Mr. Bernice Ray Hammonds, age 79, of Hope Mills, NC, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his home. He was born in Robeson County on April 15, 1941 to the late Jesse Hammonds and the late Maggie Johnson Hammonds.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom Hammonds and Elmer Hammonds; and two sisters, Alice Parnell and Margie Hammonds.
He is survived by his wife, Karabeth Hammonds of the home; a son, Paul Kelley (Kimberly) of Hope Mills; four grandchildren, Courtney Savo (Ray), Steven Kelley (Taylor), Kayla Kelley, and Arlie Kelley; three great-great-grandchildren, Riley Savo, Arya Savo, and Korbin Ray Kelley; a brother, Delmer Gary Hammonds (Monnie) of Bladenboro; and three sisters, Elizabeth Holmes of Lumberton, Vencie Hickman of Hope Mills, and Joyce Pait (Will) of Southern Pines.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 2:00-3:00 PM at Parkton Church of God. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM with Rev. Billy Blackburn and officiating.
Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith in Lumberton, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to: Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Parkton Church of God
AUG
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Parkton Church of God
August 20, 2020
KARABETH AND PAUL AND THE REST OF THE FAMILY ,SO SORRY TO HEAR OF THE LOSS OF BERNICE .YALL HAVE LOSS SO MANY SINCE APRIL 7TH , A FATHER ,BROTHER AND HUSBAND AND KIMBERLYS DAD .GOD WILL NOT PUT ANY MORE ON US THAN WE CAN BEAR. IT IS ALL FOR A REASON BUT SO HARD TO ACCEPT .I KNOW PLEASE JUST KNOW HAROLD AND I ARE PRAYING FOR YALL LOVE YOU ALL .
luther johnson
Family
August 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies are extended to the family of
Mr. Bernice Ray Hammonds during this unfortunate time. May the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you and help ease the pain of your loss.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
August 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Bernice was a wonderful man. I still have the church that he built for my husband, Rev Tommy Lewis. I am thankful for it and for knowing both of you Karabeth. I am praying for the family.
Mary Lewis
Friend
