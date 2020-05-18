|
Bertha E. Gray
Fayetteville—Bertha Elease Osborne Gray, 94. widow of Riblom M. Gray, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charlie M. Osborne and Iola Jones Osborne.
Surviving are a son, Joel Duane Johnson of Fayetteville, NC; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sylvia Jean Bergstrom; two sisters, Maude C. Floyd and Agnes E. Gomis; and a brother, Rev. Elvin M. Osborne.
Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday at Pocalla Holiness Church Cemetery with
Rev. Robert Hardin, Jr. and Rev. Dr. Timothy Hudson officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Pocalla Holiness Church, 6 Dink Street, Sumter, SC 29150.
