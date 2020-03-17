|
Bertha Sue Fisher Brisson
Fayetteville, NC—Bertha Sue Fisher Brisson, 71, of Fayetteville, died March 12, 2020.
She was born June 20, 1948 in Beaver Dam Township, the daughter of Bertha Mae Miller and Troy Ancil Fisher
Sue was retired from the Cumberland County Clerk of the Court.
In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her husband William Glenn Brisson; sisters Kitty Fisher, Nancy Rose Ewing, Helen Troy Fisher; brother Troy Ancil Fisher, Jr. and nephew Lane Fisher. She is survived by daughters Elise Brisson Webster (Valerie), Audra Brisson Harris (Jason); sister Mary Ancil Fisher; brother William Lalaster Fisher; granddaughters Rachele Prevatt and Morgan Harris and grandson Michael Prevatt II; niece Elisha Paige Fisher Streno (Jeremy); nephew Matthew Owen Fisher (Selena); grandnieces Shea Piper Streno and Raleigh Mae Fisher and a dear friend, claimed as her son, Thomas Hair.
Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sue to Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Carolina, Inc., 8480 Honeycutt Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, North Carolina 27615.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020