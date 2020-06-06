Bessie Haywood Smalls
Fayetteville— Bessie Smalls, 81, Fayetteville, passed June 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 8th at 12:00 Noon outdoors at Cameron Temple Bible Church of God, Fayetteville. Viewing Sunday: June 7th 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Wiseman Mortuary Inc..
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.