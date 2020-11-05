Bessie Jean Manuel

Saint Pauls—Mrs. Bessie Jean Manuel, 85, of Saint Pauls NC., formally of Fayetteville NC. Passed away peacefully at home on November 2 2020.

Bessie was the owner of Bessie Manuel Real-estate on Skibo Rd, Fayetteville, NC.

She is survived by her daughter Melba Nelson and Husband George of Stuart, FL., Grandson Joshua Nelson and Wife Jackie of Fayetteville, NC., Sister Betty Townsend of Saint Pauls, NC, Sister Mabel Beard of Lumberton, NC., Sister In-law Mabel Penfield of Lumberton, NC, Sister In-law Ruth Manuel Bluemont, VA. Many Nieces and Nephews.

She is Preceded in Death by her Husband MSGT Francis Manuel, 7th Special Forces, Sons Michael, Kenneth, and Paul.

Life Celebration will be at Mrs. Manuels Home 145 Julia T Road Saint Pauls ,NC 28384 2 to 4 PM Saturday November 7th 2020

Services Entrusted to Metropolitan Crematorium, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store