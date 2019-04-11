|
Bethi Nguyen Callahan
Fayetteville—Mrs. Bethi Callahan, 86, went to be with the Lord on April 6th, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones, at her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Mrs. Callahan was born in Hanoi, Vietnam on New Year's Day in 1933. She was married to Paul Francis Callahan a soldier in the U.S. Army from Winchester, Massachusetts in 1969 and moved to the United states, where she eventually made Fayetteville her home.
She was a successful business owner in Fayetteville for over 40 years, owning a restaurant, two sewing shops, and two nail salons. She was a Matriarch of the Vietnamese community. Mrs. Callahan and her husband sponsored several families from her home country and hosted many foreign exchange students.
She was a loving and devoted Mother and Grandmother and took pride in all her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret and her husband Thomas; her sons, John and Thanh and his wife Yolette; seven grandchildren; her sister, Xoan Nguyen and nephews and nieces.
She was loved by all that knew her and will be truly missed.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019