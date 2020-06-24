Betty Ann Holloway Bufano
Fayetteville—The family of Mrs. Betty Ann Holloway Bufano announces the celebration of her life and her passing on Monday, June 22, 2020. Mrs. Bufano, of Fayetteville, was 90 years old. She would have been 91 years old on July 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Geva Lynn Bufano- of the home- and her son, Vincent Anthony "Tony" Bufano, and his wife, Jamie Faye Bufano, both of Fayetteville.
Mrs. Bufano's beloved husband of 59 years, Mr. Vince Bufano, passed away on July 28, 2008. Mrs. Bufano was also preceded in death by her son, Danny Bufano on February 11, 2001 and by her daughter, Gina Rose Bufano, on May 18, 2018.
Mrs. Bufano is survived by five grandchildren, Angela Renee Vinson, Danny Davis Foster, Brittany Angelina Bufano, Haley Patricia Bufano, and Trent Anthony Bufano. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Dillion Michael Hawkins, Geva Brooke Hawkins, Dani Autumn-Rose Foster, and Chase Davis Foster.
Mrs. Bufano was affectionately known as "Bay Bay" and was the matriarch of the family. Mrs. Bufano's life was most notably known for her unconditional kindness and genuine love for her family. She also shared her husband's love of dogs. She truly loved the people, and the animals, in her life. Everyone that knew her will recall that she loved to sit and talk, tell stories about the family, and hear all about the details of the lives of her family members, friends, and loved ones.
Mrs. Bufano was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will always be remembered for her sweet disposition and goodness to others. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Tilted Acres Rescue and Adoptions (TARA), in honor of Mrs. Bufano's love of dogs.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Jernigan Warren Chapel; it will be conducted by Mr. Terry Carter. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street. The family will receive friends and family at the graveside.
We will continue to celebrate Mrs. Bufano's life and the memories we made with her throughout our lives.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.