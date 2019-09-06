|
Betty Ann Weber
Fayetteville—Betty Ann Weber, a successful business woman and longtime resident of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Wednesday, the 4th of September. She was born December 22, 1924 in Winona, Minnesota, the only child of Frank and Ann Knapik.
She married her returning soldier, Eldred E. Weber, in November 1945 and enjoyed twenty three years as an Army wife. Betty enjoyed military life and the travels that it afforded, including stints in Europe and Panama, while raising three children.
After LTC Weber's retirement, they settled in Fayetteville and started Weber Realty. Their son, Charles F. Weber, eventually joined the business and grew it to what is now Morganton Development Co., where Betty enjoyed working alongside him for many years.
She was a social butterfly and loved to enjoy good food, good friends, dancing and best of all games of chance. One of her greatest joys was playing cards and her grandchildren can recall learning how to play by standing at her table watching from the time they were very small. She never tired of winning, which she did often, and was always a good sport. However, her favorite pastime was Bridge. She was an accomplished duplicate Bridge player, playing in and around the Fayetteville area for years making lifelong friends and memories. We marveled at her luck whether it was Canasta, Bingo or Bridge and even to her last days, she enjoyed challenging her children to a game.
Betty is survived by her son, Charles Weber; her daughters, Sherrie Rutledge and husband Kenneth and Viki Coughlin and husband William; grandchildren Caroline, Lisa, Katherine, Robert and John as well as eleven great grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be missed. We are all thankful for her life and the generosity she showed us, and we honor her memory.
A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, September 10 at 11 AM at Saint Patrick Catholic Church. The family will receive guests at a Celebration of Life luncheon to be held in the church fellowship hall immediately after the service.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to
PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019