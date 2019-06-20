Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Betty Carol Hall Frease

Fayetteville—Betty Carol Hall Frease, 80, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with her beloved family by her side.

Betty was born January 7, 1939 in Cumberland County to the late Cletha Nunnery and James D. Hall. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Hall.

Betty was a 1957 graduate of Stedman High School. She was a faithful member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church for 45 years. Betty was employed by Winn-Dixie for 14 years and Quick Stop Food Marts for 9 years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10-11:00 a.m. at the church.

Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Gary Wade Frease; daughters, Cynthia Frease Arnold (Deon), Sherry Frease Vernon (Terry); grandchildren, Dale Arnold, Rachel Martinez (Daniel), Richard Vernon (Holly), Nicholas Vernon (Suzanna);great-grandchildren, Ayden, Zoie, Connor, Harper, Charles, Lilly, Grayson, Bennett, and Easton; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church Old Building Fund, 5064 Macedonia Church Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28312.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.

