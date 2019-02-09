|
|
Betty Collum Parke
Fayetteville—Betty Collum Parke, 79, of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a friend to all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kim Knight, and husband, Mark of Fayetteville; her three grandsons, Michael Knight and wife, Joanna, Cody Knight and Jacob Knight of Fayetteville; two sisters, Mabel Carter of Fayetteville and Sunday Gilmore Phifer of Warner Robbins, Ga.; one brother, Doug Collum of Fayetteville; and several other family members including Allen, Mike and James Parke, as well as her beloved pet and faithful companion Malia.
The family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at 11 a.m. at Fort Bragg Main Post Cemetery with Reverend Mark Knight officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019