Betty E. Graham
Hope Mills—Betty Edwards Graham, "Mutter", 86, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Betty was preceeded in death by her husband Billy K. Graham; her parents Carlie and Clyde Edwards; siblings James Edwards, Bob Edwards, Homer Edwards, Evelyn Person and Vera Person.
Betty is survived by her daughter Dede Mabe of Hope Mills; grandchildren Billy Mabe of Hope Mills, and Aaron(Cathleen) Mabe of Hope Mills; great-grandchildren Maddison Jean Mabe and Isaac Aaron Mabe.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 1, 2020 at 2:30pm at Highland Baptist Church, 4456 Legion Rd, Hope Mills, NC. A celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:30pm at Highland Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Boarts and Danny Anderson officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Highland Baptist Church Christmas Bag Fund or Children's Program.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020