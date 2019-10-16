|
|
Betty Eileen Donovan
Fayetteville—Betty Eileen Donovan, age 66, of Hope Mills passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born June 12, 1953 in Fayetteville, North Carolina the daughter of the late James Arnold Donovan Sr. and Betty Lou Hubbell Donovan. Also preceding her in death are her beloved son, Donovan Keith Jackson; brothers, Walter Thomas Donovan and Timothy Donovan; sister, Patricia Jackson Autry; and lifelong canine companion, Roentgen.
Betty worked for Bragg Mutual on Village Drive for 32 years as CEO until her retirement and was awarded Business Woman of the year in 2011. She was a giving woman who put others first and loved her family. She enjoyed dancing, painting, shopping and home décor.
Left to cherish her memory are her granddaughter, Jordan Jackson; brother, James Arnold Donovan Jr. and wife Marilyn; sister, Connie Frances Donovan; canine companion, Luna Rae; and numerous other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 2 PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC with Pastor Ronnie Hixson officiating.
Reeves Funeral Home is Assisting the family. 910.424.3700
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019