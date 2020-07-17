Betty Faucette Hottel
Raeford—Betty Nell Faucette Hottel, age 88, of Raeford died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at The Crossings at Wayside in Raeford. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Lonzie and Nellie Faucette, husband Charles Hottel and brother Billy Faucette.
Betty is survived by her children John Hottel (Diane) of Fayetteville, Joanne Babyak (Rick) of Florida, Jay Hottel (Laura) of Eastover, and Joy Warren of White Lake; grandchildren Jason Hottel, Jenna Hottel, Brett Babyak, Cameron Watson, Jessica Johnson, Jamie Warren, Jordan Hottel, Julia Pope, Martin Hottel, Victor Hottel, and Andrew Townsend; and 6 great grandchildren.
Betty was blessed to live most of her life in Raeford and enjoyed her time in the Hoke County School system as a Teacher's Assistant. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church and involved with Bible Study Fellowship, and the Emmaus Community. She enjoyed her role as Mimi to all her grandchildren and loved to bake chocolate chip bars for them every time she was with them. Although Alzheimer's diminished her thoughts and memories, she always had a smile for others and a sweet disposition.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Raeford, 333 North Main Street, Raeford NC 28376.
