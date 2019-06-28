Home

Betty Gerald Marrs

Betty Gerald Marrs Obituary
Betty Gerald Marrs
Fayetteville—Ms. Betty Ann Gerald Marrs, 90, of Fayetteville, departed this life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Lewis Chapel Baptist Church. Burial: Cross Creek Cemetery #4.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: children; Marnita Piersawl (Lloyd), Bernadette Coleman (Ozias), Jacqueline Blue; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing Monday, June 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.
Family will receive friends at 422-2 Bubble Creek Court.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 28 to June 30, 2019
