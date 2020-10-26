Betty GrossFayetteville—Betty Gross, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister died peacefully on October 25, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Jim just five months ago.Born August 26, 1947 in Bayonna, NJ, she was the son of Harry Leon and Sylvia Rothman. A graduate of Dunellon, NJ High School. She earned a degree from Trenton State College in New Jersey and an MBA from the University of Hartford.She married James Gross of Watertown, NY on August 10, 1969. They moved back to Watertown, NY in September 1974, where she joined him in the family business, Berow & Monroe show store.Betty is survived by two daughters, Rabbi Paulette R. Posner of New York City, Eileen Davis and her husband Stephen of Dunn, NC and five grandchildren, Abigail and Brittany Davis and Harry, Jacob, and Isaac Posner. Also, a sister, Linda M. Gross of New Jersey, wife of her late brother-in-law, Dr. Lawrence Gross.A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Beth Isreal Cemetery. The family would like attendees to bring an umbrella to ensure social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to: Degel Israel Synagogue in Watertown, NY and Congregation Beth Israel in Fayetteville, NC.