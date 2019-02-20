|
|
Betty H. Crain
Hope Mills—Betty Herring Crain, 79, of Hope Mills, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born in Lumberton, Betty was the daughter of the late Roland and Melvina Herring. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Crain; son, Elmer Lewis "Buddy" Kinlaw; brother, Mitchell Herring; and sister, Vickie Britt.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Sharon Kinlaw and Rhonda Graham and her husband Paul; sister, Peggy Britt; sister-in-law, Shirley Herring; grandchildren, Michael Flantos, Kelly Flantos Oxendine and her husband Mike, and Shawn, Brandon, and Ryan Graham; and great grandchildren, Briar and Gerald Graham.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019