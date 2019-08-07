Home

FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Betty Halliburton
Betty Halliburton


1933 - 2019
Betty Halliburton Obituary
Betty Halliburton
Lumberton—Mrs. Betty Coleman Halliburton, age 85, of Lumberton, NC, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton. She was born in Lancaster, SC on September 25, 1933, to the late Ellis Lee Coleman and the late Eva Griffin Coleman. She was a retired school teacher of the Public Schools of Robeson County.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James C. Halliburton; her son, Jerry Halliburton; and a grandson, Jimmy Halliburton.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Stephens and husband E.K. of Lumberton; three grandchildren: Heather S. Hensley and husband, Daniel, Matthew Stephens and wife Lisa, and Amber Halliburton; six great-grandchildren: Caroline, Hope, Emma, Coleman, Mattie, and Gracelyn; a brother-in-law, Larry Halliburton and wife Kay of Florence, SC; and a sister-in-law, Geraldine W. Halliburton of Lumberton.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 12:00-1:00 PM at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton.
Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the chapel with Rev. Robert Peltz and Rev. Ron Loftis officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rev. James C. Halliburton Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to: Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (Write in Memo line: "Halliburton Aid Fund") and mail to George Harvey, 244 N. Wingate Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
