Betty Jane (Cashwell) Benton
Fayetteville—Betty Jane Cashwell Benton passed on Friday, January 31,2020. She was a resident of Hope Mills Retirement Center and a faithful member of Hay Street United Methodist Church for over thirty years. Betty was a graduate of Stedman High School, class of 1958 and was a long-time employee of over forty years of Rohm-Haas /Monsanto.
A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be announced at a later date.
