Betty Jean Carter McLean
Fayetteville—Betty Jean Carter McLean, 82, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Autumn Care of Fayetteville.
She worked and retired from the Cumberland County school system and was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Edwards of Glen Burnie, MD, Debora Bruton, Daniel McLean, and Brian McLean, all of Fayetteville, NC; Gary McLean of Montrose, CO; ten grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at a later time.
Services are entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake.
