Betty Jean Cooper
Autryville—Betty Jean New Cooper, 80 of Autryville passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Highsmith Rainey Specialty Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 21 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman with Rev. Ellis Autry officiating. Burial will follow in the Autryville Cemetery.
Mrs. Cooper was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Lee and Maude Fann New. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John F. Cooper and a sister, Donna N. Cashwell. She was retired as a WIC Clerk with the Cumberland County Health Dept.
She is survived by two sons, John Michael Cooper and wife, Karen and James Franklin Cooper and wife, Courtney; brother, Douglas New; and one grandchild, Josephine Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, August 20 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019