Betty Jean Cooper


1939 - 2019
Betty Jean Cooper Obituary
Betty Jean Cooper
Autryville—Betty Jean New Cooper, 80 of Autryville passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Highsmith Rainey Specialty Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 21 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman with Rev. Ellis Autry officiating. Burial will follow in the Autryville Cemetery.
Mrs. Cooper was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Lee and Maude Fann New. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John F. Cooper and a sister, Donna N. Cashwell. She was retired as a WIC Clerk with the Cumberland County Health Dept.
She is survived by two sons, John Michael Cooper and wife, Karen and James Franklin Cooper and wife, Courtney; brother, Douglas New; and one grandchild, Josephine Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, August 20 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
