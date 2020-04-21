|
Betty Jo Dew
Fayetteville—Betty Jo Dew, 66, passed away at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Betty was a nurse at Fort Bragg. She was a graduate of Methodist University and the University of Texas at San Antonio. She later got an associate in nursing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert G. R. Dew and Eva R. Strickland; and her grandparents, James and Mittie Strickland.
Betty is survived by her siblings, Annette McCall of Fayetteville, NC; James Preston Dew of Greensboro, NC; Mittie Marsh of San Antonio, TX; Jerry Thomas Dew of Clayton, NC and Jacob Neil Dew of Raleigh, NC.
There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to be made to Bethany Church of God, 7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020