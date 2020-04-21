Home

POWERED BY

Betty Jo Dew


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jo Dew Obituary
Betty Jo Dew
Fayetteville—Betty Jo Dew, 66, passed away at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Betty was a nurse at Fort Bragg. She was a graduate of Methodist University and the University of Texas at San Antonio. She later got an associate in nursing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert G. R. Dew and Eva R. Strickland; and her grandparents, James and Mittie Strickland.
Betty is survived by her siblings, Annette McCall of Fayetteville, NC; James Preston Dew of Greensboro, NC; Mittie Marsh of San Antonio, TX; Jerry Thomas Dew of Clayton, NC and Jacob Neil Dew of Raleigh, NC.
There will be a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to be made to Bethany Church of God, 7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -