Betty Joyce "Teena" Powers
Spring Lake—Betty Joyce "Teena" Powers, 87, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in Loris, SC on August 9, 1933 to the late Wilson J. Suggs and Buena Vista Boyd Suggs. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Spring Lake.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, James F. Powers, a grandson, Brian Powers, and a brother, Thomas Suggs.
She is survived by sons, Larry E. Powers and wife, Robin, of Maiden, NC; James F. "Rick" Powers, Jr. and wife, Tammy, of Fayetteville; and Stefan D. Powers and wife, Kathy, of Maiden, NC; grandchildren: Stewart, Erin, Sean, Heather, Dustin and Stefanie; and great-grandchildren, Greyson, Kynley, Luke, Abilene, Austyn and Carter.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home with Rev. Larry McCarty officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville, NC.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the funeral from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Betty's family would like to thank Lib Bartlett for being such a special friend to Betty.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com