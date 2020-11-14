1/
Betty Joyce "Teena" Powers
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Joyce "Teena" Powers
Spring Lake—Betty Joyce "Teena" Powers, 87, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in Loris, SC on August 9, 1933 to the late Wilson J. Suggs and Buena Vista Boyd Suggs. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Spring Lake.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, James F. Powers, a grandson, Brian Powers, and a brother, Thomas Suggs.
She is survived by sons, Larry E. Powers and wife, Robin, of Maiden, NC; James F. "Rick" Powers, Jr. and wife, Tammy, of Fayetteville; and Stefan D. Powers and wife, Kathy, of Maiden, NC; grandchildren: Stewart, Erin, Sean, Heather, Dustin and Stefanie; and great-grandchildren, Greyson, Kynley, Luke, Abilene, Austyn and Carter.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home with Rev. Larry McCarty officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville, NC.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the funeral from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Betty's family would like to thank Lib Bartlett for being such a special friend to Betty.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved